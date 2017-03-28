Improved Carlos Gomez expects to return for Rangers’ spring finale

Outfielder Carlos Gomez expects to play Wednesday after missing the past seven games with a jammed left shoulder. Gomez has been hitting at various levels the past three days and says his shoulder has improved. He was scheduled to stand in against Tyson Ross during a bullpen session to practice tracking pitches Tuesday morning. Gomez took close to 100 swings on Monday, including some on a tee, soft toss and batting practice.
“Every day I’ve been feeling better,” he said. “Still sore, still feel a little pinch sometimes but the stability is good. We don’t want to take any risk.”
Gomez said he didn’t think a minor league game was necessary with three more games remaining before the season opener, including the two exhibition games against the Royals Friday and Saturday at Globe Life Park
