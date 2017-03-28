Minor league rosters take shape, including talent-heavy Frisco

Some of the Rangers most highly-rated prospects will start the season with Double A Frisco, including top pitching prospects Yohander Mendez, Ariel Jurado and Connor Sadzeck. Mendez and Sadzeck are on the Rangers’ 40-man roster.
Catcher Jose Trevino, who spent much of spring in the Rangers’ major league camp, was promoted to Frisco from High A High Desert where he earned a Minor League Gold Glove in 2016. Trevino has been called the future of Rangers’ catching by manager Jeff Banister. The Corpus Christi native hit .303 with nine homer runs, 30 doubles and 68 RBIs.
The RoughRiders’ roster is loaded with eight Rangers listed on MLB.com’s top 30 prospects in the organization, including infielders Any Ibanez, Michael De Leon, Juremi Profar (younger brother of Jurickson) and outfielder Scott Heineman.
Triple A Round Rock will be stocked with pitchers with major league experience, such as left-handed reliever Wesley Wright, right-handed knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa, right-handed reliever R.J. Alvarez and starter Tyler Wagner. Left-handed reliever Andrew Faulkner has not been assigned to a team but he’s likely to eventually join Round Rock.
Third baseman Joey Gallo is likely to be added to Round Rock in a few days. He’ll join infielders Ronald Guzman, Doug Bernier, Will Middlebrooks and outfielders Jared Hoying, Cesar Puello, Travis Snider and Preston Beck. Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson is still a candidate to make the major league roster on Opening Day with short stop Hanser Alberto nursing a shoulder injury.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments