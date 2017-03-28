Minor league rosters take shape, including talent-heavy Frisco

1:30 Texans coach Bill OBrien says he would be open to adding a QB if 'one' became available Pause

0:44 NAACP-led protest to shut down Arlington junior high

4:18 Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain.

0:58 Loose cow charges toward Temple police officer

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:51 Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Fort Worth

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas