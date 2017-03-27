Rangers regulars heat up to beat Rockies

The Rangers’ regulars are heating up just as spring training is winding down. Mike Napoli, Robinson Chirinnos, Delino DeShields and Jurickson Profar each had multi-hit days and combined for half of the team’s 14 hits in a 6-5 win over the Rockies Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Allen Webster allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three. The Rockies scored twice in the second on three singles and a hit by pitch.
Sam Dyson allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless sixth inning. Keone Kela allowed two hits and had a strikeout in a scoreless seventh. Minor leaguer Wes Benjamin struck out the side in the eighth. Brady Feigl earned the save despite allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in the ninth. He struck out two.
How Rangers hitters fared: Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos doubled and Jurickson Profar singled as the Rangers tied it with two runs in the second. Napoli led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer to right. Delino DeShields was 2 for 2 with two walks and a run scored. Napoli was 2 for 2 with a homer, double and a walk. Chirinos was 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Profar was 2 for 3.
Notable: Napoli homered in consecutive games and has three this spring ... DeShields walked twice to bring his team-high total to 14 this spring. He stole second base in the fifth to improve to 12 for 12 ... DeShields was picked off of first in the first inning.
