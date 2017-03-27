Rangers trim roster, release veteran Loney, assign Gamboa, Hoying

The Rangers reduced their roster Monday morning, releasing veteran first baseman James Loney, optioning right-handed knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa to Triple A Round Rock and reassigning Jared Hoying to minor league camp.
Right-hander Anthony Bass and catcher Steven Lerud were also told they will not be on the Opening Day roster. Bass will remain with the club through the two exhibition games against the Royals at Globe Life Park March 31-April 1. Bass could join Round Rock if a better option doesn’t come along. Lerud’s future is unclear.
Loney, an 11-year major league veteran, played 100 games for the Mets in 2016. He hit .174 with a homer and four RBIs in 46 at-bats this spring.
The Rangers are likely to use a combination of Jurickson Profar and Ryan Rua as reserve first baseman behind starter Mike Napoli.
Gamboa, 32, has pitched well in five spring appearances, including three starts. He had a 2.12 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 17 innings. He’s likely to be an early option if the Rangers needs a spot starter or long relief help the first month or two of the season.
Hoying, 27, who made his major league debut in ’16, is hitting .220 with two homers and five RBIs. His 27 games played this spring, including Monday’s start, lead the team.
