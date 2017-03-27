Rangers offering another round of outlandish concession items

Texas Rangers fans, prepare your gullets.
The April 3 opener against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park is about much more than baseball.
It’s also about ridiculously large and odd concession items, an area in which the Rangers’ (thankfully) have been cutting edge pioneers.
All the new items for 2017 will be unveiled at a taste testing preview Thursday at the park. I already have my reservations. The Rangers and SportsService, the people behind these crazy concoctions, have leaked three of the new calorie-infused items.
A quick look:
The M.V.T. or the “Most Valuable Tamale” — It was inspired by the TamArlington Dog, but on steroids. This is a 24-inch tamale filled with a Boomstick hot dog and topped with Texas chili, nacho sheese and sour cream. Quick thought: Sign me up.
Fritos Kimchi Chili Dog — A Texas chili all beef hot dog topped with a sweet and spicy kimchi chili, fresh cilantro, Texas teriyaki sauce and crunchy Fritos corn chips. Quick thought: This sounds good, even maybe without the teriyaki sauce.
Texas Snowballs — This combines two classics: brisket and funnel cakes. Shredded brisket rolled into balls and is dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried and covered in powdered sugar. Quick thought: I love brisket. I love funnel cakes. I love powered sugar. Will I like this? We’ll see Thursday.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
