Rangers offering another round of outlandish concession items

4:18 Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain. Pause

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

5:20 Rangers' Yu Darvish pitches Friday in minor-league game

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:34 Woman found shot outside apartments in west Fort Worth

3:57 Rio Vista man finds his first car and some of his best memories

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:18 TCU's Williams says NY trip has been emotional, inspiring