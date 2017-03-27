Hitless Beltre confident he’ll be ready for Rangers opener

4:18 Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain. Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:34 Woman found shot outside apartments in west Fort Worth

1:18 TCU's Williams says NY trip has been emotional, inspiring

0:32 Large hail damages cars in southern Denton county Sunday night

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

3:57 Rio Vista man finds his first car and some of his best memories