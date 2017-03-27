Hitless Beltre confident he’ll be ready for Rangers opener

Typically when a player is removed for a pinch-runner in the first inning of a game, it’s not good.
When that player is Adrian Beltre, whose leg muscles often behave badly, typically it’s really not good.
So, when Jurickson Profar scrambled out of the dugout Sunday and replaced Beltre at first base after a walk, radars went up searching for the latest Beltre leg malady.
Was it the left calf he strained before spring training? Was it the groin, quadriceps or hamstring, all of which have acted up the past several seasons?
None of the above, it turns out, though Beltre did wake up with a tight right calf Monday morning.
But he said his swing is ailing more than any body part. He left early Sunday to find at-bats in a minor-league game before ending up in the cages. If he isn’t putting the right calf at further risk, he will do more the same Tuesday.
And, in typical Beltre fashion, he’s not worried about being ready, physically or at the plate, for Opening Day.
Adrian Beltre
“Spring training is spring training,” Beltre said. “The season is the season. Once the lights turn on, it’s go time.”
Beltre returned from the World Baseball Classic after a 1-for-16 performance in four games saying that he was chasing too many pitches but that his swing was close to being ready.
His issues haven’t been corrected since returning. He has gone hitless in six at-bats and is hitless in 12 at-bats over eight games this spring. When asked how his work is coming along, he said only, “progressing.”
The early-camp calf injury and the WBC have limited his chances.
“I just need to have everything in sync,” Beltre said. “I’m seeing the ball OK. I’m just chasing a little bit. I haven’t been able to put together at-bats, like one after another good at-bats. That’s what I’m talking about. It’s not mechanical.”
“I know I didn’t play enough because of the early calf injury. I’m not concerned about anything. I always am trying to make sure that my mind is ready to go.”
It should come as no surprise that manager Jeff Banister isn’t overly concerned about Beltre, either, because this isn’t anywhere Beltre hasn’t been previously during his 19-year career and he knows how to shake out of it.
Beltre batted only .225 (9 for 40) last spring before .289 in April en route to a .300 average with 32 homers and 104 RBIs.
“I don’t think it’s really a high level of concern,” Banister said. “This is an extremely veteran player that knows himself very well. It’s not that he hasn’t been taking swings or doing work. He’s been doing that.
“For a guy like that, you’d like at-bats on the field vs. a pitcher. However, we do know that he’s well-versed at being in the batter’s box.”
.000 Adrian Beltre’s spring batting average (0 for 12)
Beltre wasn’t the only regular who wasn’t in the lineup Monday against Colorado. Center fielder Carlos Gomez continues to nurse the left shoulder he jammed March 21 while sliding into third base.
On Monday, he had his most extensive workout since the injury and could take part in on-field batting practice Tuesday.
The Rangers break camp Wednesday, and it’s looking more and more likely that they will go through the Cactus League schedule without their expected regulars all playing together in the same game.
But Beltre said that he has enough time to be ready for the season opener against the Cleveland Indians and that he isn’t worried that he won’t be good to go.
“Because it’s not April 3 yet,” Beltre said. “Because I believe I’ll be ready for Opening Day.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
