Cole Hamels, Rangers don’t care where he starts, but where they finish

5:20 Rangers' Yu Darvish pitches Friday in minor-league game Pause

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:14 Frogs react to valuable sweep of Oklahoma State

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

3:02 Andrew Cashner threw 18 pitches in first inning of minor league game

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth