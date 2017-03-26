Cole Hamels ramps it up against Dodgers in final Surprise start

Cole Hamels looked strong over five innings and the Rangers bullpen held on to beat the Dodgers 3-2 at Surprise Stadium Sunday afternoon.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels allowed a run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two and threw 74 pitches. The lone run scored in the second after a lead-off walk and one-out double by Yasiel Puig. Hamels could pitch in Friday’s exhibition game against the Royals at Globe Life Park. The Rangers have yet to announce how they will use their pitchers in that two-game exhibition series March 31-April 1.
RECAP: @ColeHamels hurls five strong innings in #RangersST win over the Dodgers. https://t.co/OuvE0Ehsoc pic.twitter.com/CNNoLm9Y7t— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 26, 2017
Jose Leclerc and Dario Alvarez each pitched scoreless innings of relief. Both recorded a strikeout. Anthony Bass earned the save after working the eighth and ninth innings. He allowed a run on two hits with one strikeout.
How Rangers hitters fared: The first three Rangers reached in the first after Delino DeShields walked, Elvis Andrus was hit by a pitch and Adrian Beltre walked. Odor scored on Rougned Odor’s sacrifice fly to right. The Rangers scored a run in the second when Shin-Soo Choo led off with a walk and later scored on Andrus’ sac fly to right. Mike Napoli led off the third with a solo homer, his second this spring, to give Texas a 3-1 lead. Nomar Mazara had two of the Rangers’ eight hits.
See ya, ⚾️! #RangersST pic.twitter.com/kLNWRls5nj— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 26, 2017
Notables: Jurickson Profar pitch-ran for Adrian Beltre in the first inning. It was planned to get Beltre to get more work in the cage after coming out of the game ... DeShields had two steals Sunday to improve to 11 for 11 on steal attempts this spring.
