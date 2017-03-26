Andrew Cashner brushes off early runs in minor league start

Right-hander Andrew Cashner worked through a rough first inning in a minor league start in which the allowed four runs against the High A Padres.
He allowed four hits in the inning, three of which would have likely been outs in a major league game. The fourth, however, was a no doubt about two-run homer. After the 18-pitch first, Cashner settled down and pitched two scoreless innings, retiring seven of the last eight batters he faced, including four on strikeouts. He had effective use of his off-speed pitches in the second and third innings. He threw 12 pitches in the second and 14 in the third for a total of 44 (32 strikes). He was pegged to throw three innings or 45 pitches.
▪ Tony Barnette and Matt Bush each pitched an inning against the Low A Padres. Barnette struck out two in a perfect frame 13 pitches (nine strikes). An error put the lead-off man on against Bush before struck out the next three batters. He threw 18 pitches (10 strikes).
▪ Right-hander Mike Matuella, the Rangers’ third-round pick in 2015, threw in first game since starting one game with Spokane in June 2016. He pitched an inning against the Low A Padres, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over 20 pitches.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments