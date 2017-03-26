Drew Robinson grooming to be left-handed bat on Rangers’ bench

Rangers utility player Drew Robinson started his fourth game in center field this spring on Sunday afternoon. Second base (11 starts) is the only position he has played more. Although he’s no stranger to center field (he started 16 games there for Triple A Round Rock in 2016), the looks the major league club has given him there this spring could be important down the road in the 2017 regular season.
Robinson’s chances to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster appear slim at the moment. That has less to do with how he fared this spring and more to do with how well Ryan Rua and Delino DeShields have played. Robinson, however, looks like the first man up if injuries strike. His ability to play seven different positions gives Rangers’ manager Jeff Banister the versatility he covets.
While Robinson may not be at Jurickson Profar’s super-utility player level, his left-handed bat is something Banister would like having on the bench.
I like his skill set. Right now, his reactions on the right side of the infield are more consistent. The left side needs to continue to develop.
“Jurickson has a skill set that not everybody in this position possesses and that’s the ability to play major league shortstop on an every day basis,” Banister said. “Drew is a nice, young player. I like his skill set. Right now, his reactions on the right side of the infield are more consistent. The left side needs to continue to develop.”
Robinson made only one error in 74 combined chances all over the field in 23 games. The lone error came at third base where he has played just one game this spring. He’s played one game each at shortstop, first base, left field and right field. Most of his time has been at second base where he’s started 11 games.
7 Positions played this spring by Drew Robinson, including 12 games at second base and seven games in center field. The only spots he hasn’t played are pitcher and catcher.
“It’s something I’ve gotten used to. I’ve been doing it for about three years now,” Robinson said. “I’ve grown to like it. I kind of look forward to coming to the field not knowing exactly where I’m going to play.”
Plus, playing anywhere is better than nowhere.
“Absolutely, any time you get on the field and especially a start, it’s a win,” he said.
