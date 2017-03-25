Rangers make Darvish’s Opening Day assignment official

Manager Jeff Banister called his announcement Saturday morning the worst kept secret in baseball because all signs pointed to Yu Darvish being named the Texas Rangers’ starting pitcher on Opening Day.
The secret was made public by Banister during his daily morning briefing with the media, and Darvish will be on the mound for a Rangers lid-lifter for the first time since coming from Japan for the 2012 season.
There was never much mystery who would start April 3 against the Cleveland Indians, and Darvish’s selection is hardly a shock. If it wasn’t going to be him, it was going to be left-hander Cole Hamels for the second consecutive season.
Instead, Darvish will become the Rangers’ ninth different pitcher in the past nine seasons to start the season opener after he showed the Rangers that he is at full strength since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2016 and is zeroed in on having a big 2017.
“We feel like we’ve got one of the best pitchers in baseball leading off the rotation for us,” Banister said. “Physically and emotionally, he’s in a great spot. He knows what he means to this club and also where he is in his career. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, he’s poised to have a great year. He’s continuing to stay healthy and focused.”
5 Opening Day starts for Yu Darvish while pitching in Japan
Darvish was named the Rangers’ Opening Day starter in 2014 only to be sidelined by a neck injury and opening the season the disabled list. Tanner Scheppers was shuffled into an Opening Day start.
While pitching in Japan, Darvish made five consecutive Opening Day starts from 2007-11 for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.
“It’s not like he hasn’t been an Opening Day starter,” Banister said.
Darvish silenced a Los Angeles Dodgers Triple A team Friday, allowing one earned run in six innings. The performance, even against minor leaguers, extended a solid spring that has seen him go 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 Cactus League innings.
He has touched 97 mph with his four-seam fastball, and his slider and two-seamer have been wildly effective. The Rangers saw glimpses last season of how effective Darvish can be. Over 17 starts, he struck out 132 in 100 1/3 innings.
But Darvish needed to show this spring that he was showing no ill effects from the 2016 workload after missing 15 months following Tommy John surgery. He has done that.
“No. 1 on the list was overall health,” Banister said. “You could tell that he killed it all winter long. When you look at him mentally, the focus, this is a sharp, laser-focused, driven human being that wants to be the best pitcher on the planet.”
Banister said that Hamels was gracious when learning he wouldn’t be pitching April 3. Had he been tapped, he would have been the first Rangers pitcher to start consecutive season openers since Kevin Millwood did it from 2005-2008.
Darvish was gracious upon learning he would start the opener, Banister said, but also knows season openers are the kind of starts he should be making as an elite pitcher.
“This is a guy who knows his place in baseball,” Banister said. “The reality is he expects to be in this spot. I think he’s earned it.”
Banister didn’t set the rest of the rotation. Hamels is expected to be the No. 2 starter, with Banister calling Darvish and Hamels starters 1A and 1B, and be followed by fellow lefty Martin Perez and righty A.J. Griffin.
The reality is he expects to be in this spot. I think he’s earned it.
Manager Jeff Banister
The club is still trying to determine if they will go with a four-man rotation to open the season or the traditional five-man rotation. Two off days the first two weeks of the season could allow the Rangers to skip the fifth spot until April 15.
Skipping the fifth starter would give Andrew Cashner (biceps soreness) more time to get ready by April 15 and help the other four starters get into a routine. Going with a five-man rotation would allow the Rangers to give extra rest to every starter, something that could prove beneficial late in the season.
Nick Martinez is hoping the Rangers open with five starters. He’s in the mix for that spot with Dillon Gee and might have the edge after allowing two runs in four innings Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.
He’s peaking at the right time. Darvish has been sharp since the start of camp, and he will open the season on the mound for the Rangers.
“I’m going to give you No. 1 first, and we’ll work on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and possibly 5,” Banister said.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
100
000
000
—
1
Seattle
000
201
00x
—
3
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Seattle ab
r
h
bi
J.Prfar ss
3
0
0
0
Heredia cf
4
0
1
0
Yrzarri ss
1
0
0
0
J.Sgura ss
4
0
1
0
Sh.Choo dh
3
0
0
0
Haniger dh
3
1
1
0
J.Prfar ph
1
0
0
0
E.Filia ph
1
0
0
0
Rya.Rua lf
3
1
1
1
M.Znino c
3
1
1
0
Ro.Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
T.Mtter lf
4
1
1
1
N.Mzara rf
3
0
1
0
B.Gamel rf
2
0
1
2
Chrinos c
2
0
1
0
J.Rmsey rf
1
0
0
0
Cntwell ph
1
0
0
0
T.Smith 3b
3
0
0
0
J.Loney 1b
3
0
0
0
Freeman 1b
2
0
0
0
Rbinson 3b
3
0
1
0
Ascanio 2b
3
0
0
0
J.Hying cf
3
0
0
0
Totals 29
1
4
1
Totals 30
3
6
3
E—Robinson (1). DP—Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Texas 1, Seattle 7. 2B—Heredia (8), Segura (3), Haniger (9), Gamel (4). HR—Rua (4), Motter (2). CS—Robinson (5).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Martinez L, 0-1
4
4
2
1
1
6
Gamboa
4
2
1
1
3
4
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Overton W, 1-1
6
4
1
1
0
3
Machi H, 1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Aro H, 2
1
0
0
0
0
1
Scribner S, 1-1
1
0
0
0
0
1
Umpires—Home, Toby Basner; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:27. A—9,549
Comments