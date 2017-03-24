Martin Perez throws gem in return to Rangers’ rotation

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez is the set-in-stone No. 3 starter and Friday he more than looked up to the task. In his first spring start since returning from the World Baseball Classic, Perez shut down the Padres for five innings as the Rangers held on for a 4-3 win at Surprise Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Perez held the Padres to three singles and a walk and struck out six over five-plus innings for his best outing of the spring. Perez started the sixth but came out after walking the the lead-off hitter.
“I threw all of my pitches, and everything was for strikes,” Perez said. “I was just trying to practice a couple of things we talked about [Thursday], and I think it’s going to help me a lot. I’m just trying to forget about mechanics and throw the ball.”|
Mke Hauschild continued his dominance out of the bullpen, pitching two scoreless innings on one hit and four strikeouts. Hauschild hasn’t allowed a run in eight innings out of the pen this spring. Tanner Scheppers allowed three runs (two earned) in the eighth. In the eighth, Tanner Scheppers was struck for a two-run homer and Padres’ Wil Myers scored on a triple and error when Luis Marte’s throw to third base was wild. Scheppers recorded an out in the ninth before leaving with an unspecified lower-body injury.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored two unearned runs in the fifth on Delino DeShields’ bunt single when Padres’ catcher Hector Sanchez threw wildly to first base. Jurickson Profar and Drew Robinson, who had walked and singled, scored on the throw. DeShields made it all the way to third. DeShields also doubled in the third. After Nomar Mazara singled in the sixth, Elvis Andrus homered to put the Rangers up 4-0. It’s Andrus first home of the spring.
