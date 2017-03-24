Rangers move four more to minors including right-hander R.J. Alvarez

The Rangers reassigned four players to minor league camp, reducing the number to 38.
Right-hander R.J. Alvarez, infielder Doug Bernier, catcher Brett Hayes and outfielder Cesar Puello are all likely to play much of the season for Triple A Round Rock.
That number doesn’t include injured pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (right elbow), catcher Brett Nicholas (knee) and pitchers Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, who are in various stages of returning from injuries. Cashner has battled upper right biceps soreness but is progressing well. Ross throws his second live batting practice Saturday as he recovers from October surgery (thoracic outlet syndrome). Cashner is expected to be ready a week or two into the season. Ross could be ready by early May.
Alvarez allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings this spring, three of which came Thursday night in 1 1/3 innings against the Dodgers. He also walked three in the brief outing.
Bernier, 36, hit .200 with four RBIs in 45 at-bats. Puello hit .167 with two homers and six RBIs in 30 at-bats. Veteran catcher Hayes, 33, hit .286 in eight games.
The Rangers also announced they’ve released the following minor league players: Left-hander Pedro Brito, right-hander Alex Daniele, outfielder/first baseman Kevin Keyes, catcher Robert Lucido, right-hander Reilly Peltier, left-hander Yonelvy Pichardo, right-hander Mark Vasquez.
