Surprise Five ponders Rangers’ defensive woes and gauges concern

0:30 Fort Worth police looking for more information in hit and run that killed 8-year-old Pause

3:06 Rangers' Andrew Cashner pitches in minor-league game

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

0:47 Patterson updates TCU spring football practice

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues