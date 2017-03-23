Yu Darvish scheduled to go six in minor league game Friday

Here’s a quick update on several Rangers’ injury situations and Yu Darvish’s schedule:
▪ Darvish is scheduled to pitch six innings in a minor league game on the backfields at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon against the Dodgers in Surprise. The right-hander worked out Thursday afternoon after returning from Dallas Wednesday night. His wife gave birth to their second son on Sunday.
▪ Center fielder Carlos Gomez (sore left shoulder) said he feels better two days after jamming his shoulder sliding into third base in a game. The club sees no reason to rush him back before he’s 100 percent. “We are taking it day by day and going by how I feel,” he said.
▪ Third baseman Joey Gallo (sore left hamstring) said he felt much better Thursday. “I was hitting full bore. If this was the regular season I would be playing,” he said. Gallo will see team physician Dr. Keith Meister Friday.
▪ Right-hander Tyson Ross is scheduled to throw his second live batting practice on Saturday. Ross, who threw 20 live pitches Wednesday in his first session, is recovering from surgery in October to repair thoracic outlet syndrome.
▪ Catcher Brett Nicholas (surgery for torn meniscus) has started his rehab with a hitting progression.
▪ Right-hander Andrew Cashner (upper biceps soreness) will throw another bullpen session Friday.
