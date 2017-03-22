Rangers pounce early, hold on against Angels

The Rangers scored five runs in the first three innings and held on to beat the Angels 7-4 Wednesday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Allen Webster walked four batters, including three in the first that scored an Angels’ run, over three innings. He was charged with three runs on three hits and struck out four, including the last two batters in the third inning. Mike Hauschild walked one and struck out one in two scoreless innings. Anthony Bass allowed two hits, including a solo Mike Trout homer, and walked two and struck out three in two innings.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored three times in the first and another in the second against Angels starter Alex Meyer. Delino DeShields walked in his first two at-bats, stealing second and third in the first inning and scoring on Ryan Rua’s infield single in the first. Shin-Soo Choo, who walked, and Rua scored on James Loney’s double to right-center field to give Texas a 3-0 lead. Doug Bernier singled and scored on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly to right in the second. The Rangers scored twice in the eighth behind minor leaguers Scott Heineman (walk), Josh Altmann (triple) and a fielder’s choice by A.J. Jimenez. Bernier had two of the Rangers’ hits.
Notable: DeShields is now 9 for 9 in steal attempts this spring.
