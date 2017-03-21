Rangers score three runs in ninth for walk-off win over White Sox

Cole Hamels had his best outing of the spring so far and a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Ranger over the White Sox 4-3 Tuesday night at Surprise Stadium.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels escaped a messy first inning to put it in his best outing of spring. Hamels held the White Sox to two runs (one earned) in the first inning on two hits and a two errors, including a throwing error by Hamels on a comebacker. But after that, Hamels settled down and retired the minimum over the next three innings. In the second, he erased a single with a double play. He had perfect innings in the third and fourth, including striking out the side in the fourth. He allowed three hits, no walks and struck out five.
Tanner Scheppers allowed two singles in two scoreless innings of relief. After two singles to start fifth, Scheppers induced a 5-4-3 double play. Jeremy Jeffress allowed two singles to start the seventh but worked out of it over 26 pitches. Tony Barnette entered the game with two outs in the eighth and got a strikeout. Matt Davidson homered to left to make it 3-1 to start the ninth against Barnette, who retired the next three batters.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held to three hits by White Sox pitchers, including starter James Shields, who went six scoreless innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Cesar Puello, hitting Carlos Gomez’s spot, tripled to the right-field corner and scored on Steve Lerud’s groundout to pull the Rangers to within 2-1 in the eighth. In the ninth, Preston Beck led off with a walk and Yonny Hernandez’s one-out single. Juremi Profar singled to left to score Beck to pull the Rangers to within 3-2. With Steven Lerud at the plate, Jace Fry’s wild pitch allowed Hernandez to score the tying run. Michael De Leon scored singled to right to score pinch-runner Brallan Perez with the winning run.
Notable: Carlos Gomez left the game in the fifth inning after jamming his left shoulder on a slide into third at the end of a triple. The Rangers don’t believe it’s serious but he’ll be reevaluated Wednesday ... former TCU ace Matt Purke pitched a perfect seventh for the White Sox ... the Rangers have committed 28 errors this spring, tied for fifth most this spring.
