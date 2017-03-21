Rangers injury update: Cashner, Ross progressing, Gonzalez plan set

A few updates on Rangers injury news:
▪ Right-hander Andrew Cashner is scheduled to throw two innings (or 30 pitches) in a minor league game Wednesday morning.
▪ Right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez received a second opinion on the partial UCL tear in his right elbow and it was the same as the initial diagnosis by Rangers’ team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Gonzalez will receive a stem cell injection later this week and not throw for the next six weeks.
▪ Infielder Joey Gallo had an MRI on his left hamstring Monday to determine the cause of tightness. The results of the scan are pending. It’s the same hamstring that caused Gallo’s winter ball season to be cut short.
▪ Infielder Hanser Alberto (sore throwing shoulder) threw from 105 feet Tuesday and took part in infield work and batting practice but hasn’t yet been cleared to return to game action.
▪ Right-hander Tyson Ross is throwing live batting practice Wednesday morning for the first time. Ross is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last October.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments