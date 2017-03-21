Rangers give catcher Robinson Chirinos extension through 2018

Rangers backup catcher Robinson Chirinos signed a one-year extension through 2018 with a team option for ’19, general manager Jon Daniels announced Tuesday.
He’ll make $2.25 million in ’18. The option in ’19 is for $2.375 million, but also includes escalators based on at-bats and comes with a $100,000 buyout.
Chirinos, 32, who is under contract through this season, said he hopes to finish his career with the Rangers.
He’s one of the true leaders on our team. I’ve long said he’s an underrated player. The example he sets, the work ethic and excellence on and off the field is well-known throughout that clubhouse and really throughout the game.
Rangers GM Jon Daniels
“I feel like I belong here. I hope I’ll be here, not only the next three years but hopefully after that a long time too,” Chirinos said. “I love everything about this team and I’m proud to say I’m a Texas Ranger.
Chirinos started 93 games in 2014. In ’15 injuries limited him to 78 games. He was injured for a time last season and then Jonathan Lucroy was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 1. Lucroy, an All-Star regarded as one of the top three catchers in the game, assumed the starting role and Chirinos played in only 57 games in ’16.
The way Chirinos handled the addition of Lucroy was appreciated by the Rangers.
“I think that left a real impression on all of us. Not a surprise, but how gracefully Robbie handled the situation, how he put the team first and that left a real mark with all of us,” Daniels said.
94 Runs batted in for Robinson Chirinos in 241 games with the Rangers since 2013.
Texas acquired Chirinos in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays at the start of the 2013 season.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments