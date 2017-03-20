Padres strike late against Dario and R.J. Alvarez for walk-off win

The Padres’ Christian Bethancourt ripped a walk-off solo homer to right-center off R.J. Alvarez to beat the Rangers 3-2 Monday night at Peoria Sports Complex.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez pitched his best game of the spring, becoming the first Rangers pitcher to go more than five innings. He was charged with one run on four hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. The lone run came after he allowed two singles in the sixth and left with runners on the corners and one out. Jose Leclerc took over and the run scored on a double steal. Leclerc pitched a perfect seventh. Dario Alvarez surrendered a solo homer in the eighth, the first run he’s allowed in 8-plus innings this spring. R.J. Alvarez also allowed his first run of the spring.
How Rangers hitters fared: Elvis Andrus and Ryan Rua each had two singles. Rua’s opposite-field liner to right field in the first inning scored Andrus. Rougned Odor, who was hit by the first pitch he saw, scored on Nomar Mazara’s fielder’s choice. Rua stole third base in the fourth.
