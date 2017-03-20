Knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa proving to be tantalizing option for Rangers

Knuckleball pitcher Eddie Gamboa added a cutter to the mix during his Sunday start for the Rangers. If he can continue to repeat Sunday’s outing — two unearned runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings — he’ll find himself on the Rangers’ Opening Day roster.
3 Earned runs allowed by knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa in 13 spring innings. He’s allowed 19 hits, four walks and struck out 12.
“That’s the style I’ll probably go with not just using the fastball and knuckleball,” Gamboa said. “I introduced my cutter a lot more and it got me out of a couple of jams and into some good counts.”
He was locating his knuckleball, too, which helped get hitters in swing mode.
“Everything kind of opened up for me so I was very fortunate for that,” he said. “I felt really good about it.”
Gamboa could be used as a back-end of the rotation option of a long man out of the bullpen. The versatility of a knuckleballer intrigues Rangers manager Jeff Banister and pitching coach Doug Brocail.
“Hopefully [Sunday] was a way for them to see the pros and cons of having a knuckleballer and having me part of the big league club,” Gamboa said. “Whatever happens, it’s showing a side of me and what I have to offer. I’m here for whatever they need. So far, so good.”
