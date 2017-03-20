Ronald Guzman, eight others moved to Rangers’ minor league camp

The Rangers made their biggest cuts of the spring Monday afternoon, reassigning seven players to minor league camp and optioning two to Triple A Round Rock.
First baseman Ronald Guzman and right-hander Tyler Wagner were optioned to Round Rock. Wagner allowed six runs on 13 hits in eight spring innings. Guzman hit .200 with one homer and three RBIs in his first major league camp.
42 Active players remain in the Rangers major league camp after Monday’s cuts. The club must wittle it down to a 25-man roster before the April 3 opener.
Others Reassigned to minor league camp: catchers Pat Cantwell and Jose Trevino, infielders Josh Hamilton and Will Middlebrooks, outfielder Travis Snider, and pitchers Brady Dragmire and Wesley Wright. Hamilton’s designation is just a procedural move. He continues to rehab in Houston after knee surgery. The moves leave 42 active players in camp.
“He got a real good sense of where he’s at and what he needs to work on,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Guzman. “[Snider] can really lend some advice and experience to [younger teammates].”
Banister said the club is impressed with Dragmire’s power sinker and that Wagner needed a chance to get stretched out before starting at Round Rock.
Trevino, who is likely to start as the the full-time catcher at Double A Frisco, was in his first major league camp.
“He learned a lot,” Banister said. “He’s looked on as that next wave of catching.”
Middlebrooks, Snider and Wright don’t have minor league outs, meaning they’ll likely start the season with Round Rock.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
