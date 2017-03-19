Texas Rangers

March 19, 2017 3:02 PM

Rangers’ Chi Chi Gonzalez getting second opinion from Phoenix doctor

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Rangers right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez will get a second opinion on the partial tear in his right UCL from Dr. Michael Lee in Phoenix on Monday.

Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister diagnosed Gonzalez with a tear after an exam Friday morning. The club’s plan is to have Gonzalez not throw for six weeks and be reevaluated. If Dr. Lee concurs with Dr. Meister, Gonzalez would follow that plan.

If there is a disagreement in the severity of the tear, Gonzalez said surgery is an option.

“I want to jump into it quickly just to get to the recovery time faster,” Gonzalez said.

