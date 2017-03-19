Rangers’ Chi Chi Gonzalez getting second opinion from Phoenix doctor

3:27 Fossil Ridge gets by Timber Creek in baseball marathon Pause

1:23 Yu Darvish expects to stay on rotation despite the pending birth of his son

1:08 Horned Frogs react to Jared Janzcak's near no-hitter

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

1:01 TCU's Dixon breaks down Iowa

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8