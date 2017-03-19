Texas Rangers

Rangers’ WBC success, failure cuts evenly both ways

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Four of the Rangers’ eight players participating in the World Baseball Classic return to camp in the next couple of days. The other half are headed to the WBC semifinals at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez of Venezuela should return to camp Monday. Adrian Beltre, whose Dominican Republic team was eliminated late Sunday night in San Diego by Team USA, is expected back no later than Tuesday.

Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and closer Sam Dyson have helped Team USA reach the WBC semifinals for only the second time. They play Japan in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Jurickson Profar and The Netherlands meet Alex Claudio and Puerto Rico in the other semifinal at 8 p.m. Monday.

Rangers in the WBC

Here’s a look at how the eight Rangers’ players have fared in the World Baseball Classic:

Players

Player, team

Games

BA

Hits

2B-3B-HR

RBI

Runs

Jurickson Profar, Netherlands

6

.522

12

5-0-1

4

6

Jonathan Lucroy, USA

3

.273

3

0-0-0

1

0

Rougned Odor, Venezuela

6

.263

5

1-0-2

4

5

Robinson Chirinos, Venezuela

6

.214

3

0-0-0

2

1

Adrian Beltre, Dominican Republic

4

.067

1

0-0-0

1

1

Pitchers

Player, team

Games

IP

ERA

H

BB/SO

Sam Dyson, USA

2

2.1

0.00

0

0/2

Alex Claudio, Puerto Rico

2

1.2

0.00

0

1/1

Martin Perez, Venezuela

1

3.1

10.80

6

1/3

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

