Gee starts strong, Rangers power up late to beat Indians

Dillon Gee allowed two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings Sunday, and Cesar Puello, Scott Heineman, Alex Burg and Chuck Moorman hit home runs as the Texas Rangers gained a two-game Big League Weekend split with an 8-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
Gee tossed three scoreless innings in his first start of the spring and his longest outing. He admitted that he tired in the fourth, which saw the first seven Indians reach. Two got on via walks and another was hit by a Gee pitch.
An error on a potential inning-ending double-play grounder led to an unearned run against Gee.
“It started off fine, I felt good and was locating all of my pitches,” Gee said. “I just felt like I ran out of gas as the pitch count went up, and I kind of lost my command. Overall, I’m healthy, so that’s good.”
How Rangers hitters fared: Cesar Puello’s three-run homer in the second accounted for the game’s first runs, and Scott Heineman broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh with a solo shot to the short porch in right field. Alex Burg’s two-run homer later in the inning was a no-doubter to center field. Chuck Moorman connected to left field to start the eighth.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Dillion Gee opened with three scoreless innings on four hits before allowing three runs (two earned) as he tired in the fourth. ... Even while tiring, he managed to induce a grounder that could have resulted in an inning-ending double play and limited the Indians to one run, but it was booted by Will Middlebrooks. ... Allen Webster allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief, and Brady Dragmire followed with his best spring outing. ... R.J. Alvarez was good again in the ninth.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Cleveland
000
301
000
—
4
Texas
031
000
31x
—
8
Cleveland ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
B.Guyer dh
2
0
1
1
DShelds lf
2
0
0
0
Paulino ph
2
0
1
1
J.Hying pr
1
0
0
0
Ramirez 2b
3
0
1
0
N.Mzara rf
2
1
1
0
W.Cstro 2b
2
0
0
0
Tendler rf
2
0
0
0
Chsnhll cf
3
0
0
0
M.Npoli dh
1
0
0
0
T.Isacs rf
2
0
0
0
M.Lipka ph
1
0
0
0
Almonte lf
3
1
1
0
Moorman ph
1
1
1
1
T.Mrphy lf
1
0
0
0
Mddbrks 3b
1
1
1
1
Clbello 1b
2
0
2
0
J.Mrgan 3b
2
0
1
0
Wi.Pena 1b
2
0
1
0
S.Lerud c
2
1
0
0
Rbrtson rf
2
0
1
1
Trevino c
1
0
0
0
G.Allen pr
2
1
0
0
C.Pello cf
2
1
1
3
Mrtinez 3b
1
1
0
0
Hineman cf
2
1
1
1
Mendoza pr
1
0
0
0
Bernier ss
1
0
0
0
Stamets ss
3
0
0
1
L.Marte ss
1
0
0
0
Y.Chang ss
1
0
0
0
Knr-Flf 2b
2
0
0
0
J.Lucas c
2
1
1
0
L.Mndez 2b
1
1
1
0
Salters c
1
0
0
0
J.Prfar 1b
2
0
0
0
Al.Burg 1b
1
1
1
2
Totals 35
4
9
4
Totals 28
8
8
8
E—Middlebrooks (3). DP—Cleveland 1, Texas 2. LOB—Cleveland 8, Texas 1. 2B—Ramirez (6), Pena (1), Lucas (1), Mazara (3). HR—Moorman (1), Puello (2), Heineman (1), Burg (1).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Clevinger
1 1/3
1
3
3
4
1
Crockett
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
Merritt
3
2
1
1
1
3
Narveson L, 0-2
3
5
4
4
0
2
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gee
3 1/3
6
3
2
2
2
McCain
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Webster
2 2/3
3
1
1
1
4
Dragmire W, 1-1
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Alvarez
1
0
0
0
0
1
HBP—by—Gee (Lucas). WP—Gee, Webster. T—2:46. A—28,674
Comments