Gee starts strong, Rangers power up late to beat Indians

0:56 Mavs were anxious to get to work Saturday Pause

1:29 Chi Chi Gonzalez stunned by injury

1:41 Jeff Banister is pleased with Andrew Cashner's progress after a bout of biceps soreness

1:50 Gary Patterson hopes TCU football improves like TCU basketball

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:18 'Avedon in Texas': famous '80s portraits prove timeless at Carter Museum

0:30 Fort Worth Police looking for more information in hit and run that killed 8-year-old

0:53 SXSW-Winged Guitar Ice Sculpture

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story