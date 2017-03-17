Griffin shines despite Rangers’ 3-2 loss to Indians

A.J. Griffin delivered another strong outing Friday in his bid to be in the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation, but three questionable solo homers against him lifted the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 victory to open Big League Weekend at the Alamodome.
Back-to-back home runs by Lonnie Chisenhall and Abraham Almonte to the short porch in right field and another by Erik Kratz to start the second were all that Griffin allowed. He retired the final 12 batters he faced, including three of his four strikeouts.
“I feel really good right now,” Griffin said. “I feel like I’ve got good command of all my pitches, am throwing them for strikes and am mixing it up and keeping guys off-balance.”
The Rangers also benefited from the dome to score two runs as Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli hit consecutive RBI doubles that hit parts of the roof and eluded Indians outfielders.
How Rangers hitters fared: They didn’t do too much against highly regarded Danny Salazar, and part of what they did do required the help of the Alamodome roof. ... Their two runs in the third came on doubles that were actually popups to the outfield. Nomar Mazara’s skied over the catwalks and caught some metal before Daniel Robertson missed it. Delino DeShields scored. Mike Napoli followed with a pop down the right-field line that hit the old basketball scoreboard and fell in, allowing Mazara to score. ... DeShields walked twice, giving him six this spring.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Disregard the three home runs A.J. Griffin allowed in the first two innings. None of them would have been homers in a real ballpark, though two might have gone for doubles. After allowing the third homer to start the second, Griffin retired the final 12 batters he faced. The homers were the only hits and base runners he allowed, and he struck out four. ... Tyler Wagner followed with three scoreless innings on two hits with three strikeouts.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Cleveland
210
000
000
—
3
Texas
002
000
000
—
2
Cleveland ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
B.Guyer cf
4
0
0
0
DShelds dh
1
1
0
0
Ramirez 3b
4
0
1
0
N.Mzara rf
3
1
1
1
Chsnhll dh
4
1
1
1
M.Lipka rf
1
0
0
0
Almonte rf
3
1
1
1
M.Npoli 1b
3
0
1
1
G.Allen rf
1
0
0
0
J.Prfar 1b
1
0
0
0
Clbello 1b
3
0
0
0
Mddbrks 3b
3
0
0
0
Salters c
1
0
0
0
Knr-Flf 3b
1
0
0
0
E.Kratz c
3
1
1
1
J.Hying cf
3
0
2
0
Rbrtson lf
3
0
0
0
Cardona cf
1
0
0
0
Mrtinez 2b
3
0
0
0
C.Pello lf
3
0
0
0
Stamets ss
2
0
0
0
Hineman lf
1
0
1
0
Y.Chang ph
1
0
1
0
Trevino c
2
0
0
0
S.Lerud c
2
0
0
0
Bernier ss
3
0
0
0
De Leon ss
1
0
0
0
J.Mrgan 2b
4
0
2
0
Totals 32
3
5
3
Totals 33
2
7
2
DP—Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB—Cleveland 2, Texas 7. 2B—Chang (1), Mazara (2), Napoli (2). HR—Chisenhall (2), Almonte (1), Kratz (2).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Salazar W, 1-0
5
4
2
2
2
9
Logan H, 2
1
1
0
0
0
1
Armstrong H, 3
1
1
0
0
1
2
Plutko S, 2-2
2
1
0
0
0
2
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Griffin L, 1-2
5
3
3
3
0
4
Wagner
3
2
0
0
0
3
Leclerc
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP—Salazar, Wagner. T—2:20. A—21,252
