Rangers rally behind Ronald Guzman’s late three-run homer

Ronald Guzman’s three-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Rangers the lead and the held on to beat the Angels 6-5 Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
It's #RangersST ⚾ time in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/frzNeVAfoB— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2017
How Rangers pitches fared: Mike Hauschild allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings. He worked around a single and walk in the first but the Angels scored three times in the second on three hits and two walks. They added another run in the third on two singles. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings. Tanner Scheppers quickly retired his first two batters in the seventh before hitting Jefry Marte and walking two before inducing a groundout to short to end the inning. Scheppers was pulled with one out in the eighth after two singles gave the Angels runners on the corners. He threw 39 pitches (21 strikes).
Festive. ☘️ #RangersST pic.twitter.com/pW1j3MGqhE— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2017
How Rangers hitters fared: Ryan Rua and Joey Gallo both were 2 for 3 with a double and run scored to lead the Rangers’ offense. James Loney’s two-run homer in the fourth came after Gallo’s stand-up double to center. Travis Snider was also 2 for 3 with two singles. A.J. Jimenez doubled in the Rangers’ first run in the second with a double to center. Shin-Soo Choo doubled off the wall in center in the third.
.@james__loney stays & parks a 2-run HR over the RF fence! We're now down 4-3, heading to the 5th. #RangersST pic.twitter.com/32C0rw0b8V— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2017
Notables: Jeffress hasn’t alloed an earned run in six innings this spring ... Scheppers has pitched four scoreless innings this spring.
That's not #StPatricksDay luck for @_ronaldguzman.— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2017
That's just skill. pic.twitter.com/zIaoZDyp4d
Los Angeles
031
000
010
—
5
Texas
010
200
30x
—
6
Los Angeles ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Yng Jr. cf
5
0
2
1
C.Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
Hinshaw pr
0
1
0
0
Blinger cf
2
1
2
0
B.Rvere lf
2
0
1
0
E.Andrs ss
3
0
0
0
R.Flres ph
2
0
1
0
Mrtnson ss
0
1
0
0
Vlbuena 1b
3
0
0
0
Sh.Choo rf
3
0
1
0
Wlliams ss
1
0
0
0
Pr.Beck rf
2
0
0
0
C..Cron dh
5
0
0
0
Rya.Rua 1b
3
1
2
0
J.Marte 3b
3
1
1
0
R.Gzman 1b
1
1
1
3
Pnnngtn ss
3
1
1
0
J.Gallo 3b
3
1
2
0
A.Dniel pr
0
0
0
0
Altmann 3b
1
0
0
0
Mldnado c
3
1
1
0
J.Loney dh
3
1
2
2
J.Fster rf
1
0
0
0
Jimenez c
3
0
1
1
Fontana 2b
4
1
2
3
Cntwell c
1
0
0
0
LaMarre rf
3
0
1
0
T.Snder lf
3
0
2
0
Sanchez ph
1
0
0
0
E.Pinto pr
1
0
0
0
Rbinson 2b
3
0
0
0
A.Tjeda 2b
1
0
0
0
Totals 36
5
10
4
Totals 36
6
13
6
E—Maldonado (1). LOB—Los Angeles 11, Texas 9. 2B—Pennington (1), Bolinger (1), Choo (2), Rua (2), Gallo (2), Jimenez (1). 3B—Fontana (1). HR—Guzman (1), Loney (1). SB—Hinshaw (1), Flores (1), LaMarre (3), Bolinger (1), Pinto (1). CS—Daniel (1), Gallo (2).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Meyer
3
4
1
1
1
2
Banuelos H, 1
2
4
2
2
0
2
Morin H, 3
1
1
0
0
0
0
Adams L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
1
3
3
3
1
1
Middleton
1
1
0
0
1
1
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hauschild
3
7
4
4
2
3
Pettibone
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jeffress
2
1
0
0
1
0
Scheppers W, 1-0
1 1/3
2
1
1
2
0
Claiborne H, 2
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Gardewine S, 1-1
1
0
0
0
1
1
HBP—by—Scheppers (Marte). WP—Adams, Hauschild, Scheppers. T—3:15. A—7,133
