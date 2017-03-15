Rangers’ battery of Gonzalez, Trevino an Oral Roberts reunion

The Texas Rangers’ battery Tuesday of right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez and catcher Jose Trevino was nothing new for the two of them, but it had been a while since they found themselves together in a game.
For sake of the Oral Roberts baseball program, a few of Trevino’s family members some snapped some pictures of them.
The two ORU products started against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and even though the results weren’t what either had desired, their presence together in a Cactus League game and the same big-league clubhouse might make for a nice recruiting tool for the Golden Eagles.
It brought back memories for each player.
“It’s been so long that you almost forget,” said Gonzalez, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2013 who donated funds to the program to build a new bullpen. “His sophomore year he had an ankle issue, so he couldn’t set up as low. That was the only difference I could tell.”
Trevino, who was the Rangers’ sixth-round pick in 2014, was just learning to catch in college but in 2016 won the minor-league Gold Glove. He said that Gonzalez still has the same stuff as he did at Oral Roberts and is just a few adjustments away from realizing his potential.
“It was a cool thing,” Trevino said. “He’s still the same Chi Chi to me. It’s in there. It’s just about bringing it out. I know he’ll be fine.”
Second baseman Doug Bernier, a non-roster invitee to Rangers spring training, also went to Oral Roberts.
