Rangers’ Choo accepts needs for slow spring build-up

Shin-Soo Choo returned to the Texas Rangers’ lineup Wednesday, and if the pattern holds, he will be back in it Friday and then again Sunday,
The right fielder/designated hitter hasn’t played on consecutive days so far this spring, but that’s been entirely by design. He’s certain he can do, but he’s making a concerted effort this spring for the first time in his career to take things nice and easy.
His only goal is still finding a way to stay on the field.
“I’m healthy, right? That’s good,” Choo said. “That’s all I care about. It’s a very slow start. it’s a very slow progress. It’s probably the first time in my baseball career I’ve learned to stop.”
Choo is concerned about the number of pitches he didn’t see last season after four stints on the disabled list, something he and manager Jeff Banister discussed Tuesday. Choo has noticed in the games he has played that he isn’t seeing the ball as well as he normally does and has chased some pitches out of the strike zone.
He has been working on the cage at seeing the ball. The Rangers have taken a series of balls and written numbers on them, and Choo tries to read the numbers as the ball he approaching him.
He’s not quite where he wants to be, but is confident based on his track record that he will be ready to go on Opening Day.
“It’s OK. It’s not bad. It’s not terrible,” Choo said. “But I don’t want to swing at balls.”
