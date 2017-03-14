Gonzalez struggles again as Rangers lose to Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored eight runs against Chi Chi Gonzalez in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday aftneroon, and the Texas Rangers managed only thress hits over the first five innings en route to a 12-0 loss at Salt River Fields.
Gonzalez, bidding for the last spot in the Rangers’ rotation, allowed a single in the first but struck out the side. But Chris Iannetta hit Gonzalez’s first pitch of the second inning for a homer, and a messy third inning included Gonzalez hitting batter and walking in a run.
How Rangers hitters fared: At one point, the Rangers were batting 1.000 after Delino DeShields opened the game with single. But the Rangers didn have another hit until Cesar Puello singled in the sixth only to be thrown out at third base as Jose Trevino followed with a single. ... Joey Gallo and James Loney singled in the seventh.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Once Chi Chi Gonzalez was done after allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings, the Rangers’ pitchers found a groove. Tony Barnette, Tanner Scheppers and Jeremy Jeffress eached tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Barnette and Scheppers allowed a hit apiece, and Jeffress issued two.
