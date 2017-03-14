Rangers’ Andrus getting stiffest test of spring training

A new day Tuesday presented a new challenge for shortstop Elvis Andrus, who in the Texas Rangers’ lineup for a second consecutive day for the first time this spring following off-season surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The scheduled start was set for the afternoon following a night game in which he had his first significant running test against the San Francisco Giants. He legged out a double in his first at-bat and then scored from second base.
It wasn’t an ordinary run, as he went back toward second on a soft line drive that got past shortstop Jimmy Rollins. Andrus had to quickly stop, turn and push back toward third base.
He said that was more of a test than accelerating for the double.
“I don’t think I’m 100 percent yet,” Andrus said. “Yesterday’s game gave me confidence, and today is going to give me a great opportunity to see how I feel playing back-to-back games.”
Andrus doubled in a run in his third and final at-bat of the game but was able to simply coast into second. He was removed for a pinch-runner, a standard spring procedure for veterans after their final at-bat.
