Darvish, Gomez lead Rangers past Giants

Yu Darvish overcame a long first inning to allow only one run in 3 1/3 innings, and Carlos Gomez hit a grand slam in the second as the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 before a sellout crowd of 11,216 at Surprise Stadium.
Darvish threw 63 pitches, 28 in the first inning, while striking out six and walking two while allowing four hits. He got two splendid plays from second baseman Doug Bernier to prevent further damage.
“Physically I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Darvish said. “I’m building up my arm. I’m feeling good and strong.”
The Rangers trailed 1-0 but scored twice in the first and four in the second on Gomez’s slam, which carried just over the right-field wall. Elvis Andrus, playing his second game this spring, doubled home Gomez in the fourth.
Dillon Gee, the Cleburne native battling for a rotation spot, pitched out of trouble in the fifth inning after Denard Span’s double en route to three scoreless innings.
“He’s a pro,” manager Jeff Banister said.
How Rangers hitters fared: Carlos Gomez delivered the big blow, a second-inning grand slam. He hit a towering flyball to right field that kept on carrying and just got over the wall in right field. He connected off Jeff Samardzija, who has allowed three regular-season homers to Gomez in 14 plate appearances. ... Elvis Andrus went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish struck out six batters and walked two, and needed only 35 pitches to get his final seven outs after needing 28 in the first inning. His slider was a devastating pitch. ... Dillon Gee worked out of trouble in his first inning, erasing Denard Span in a rundown between third and home. Gee has allowed only one run in seven spring innings.
