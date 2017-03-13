Gee seeing improvement as he works for Rangers rotation spot

Dillon Gee was scheduled to take the mound Monday night for his latest audition for the Texas Rangers’ rotation, and the right-hander did so content with the progress he is seeing after making a few tweaks to his mechanics.
The Cleburne native has worked each day with pitching coach Doug Brocail to get his legs more involved in his delivery and to slow down on his way to home plate. He entered his third Cactus League game having allowed one run on six hits in four innings.
“It’s always a work in progress, but I feel better than I did my first outing,” said Gee, who had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome Oct. 11. “I feel like I’ve improved, so that’s all you can ask. I’m heading in trending in the right direction.”
Gee is the most experienced starter in the competition to crack the season in the Rangers’ rotation, with 96 career starts. A.J. Griffin is next with 70 starts. Nick Martinez, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Mike Hauschild and Eddie Gamboa are also in the competition to temporary vacancies created by injuries to Andrew Cashner (biceps soreness) and Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome).
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments