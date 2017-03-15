Martinez hit hard, but Rangers rally for walk-off win over Indians

Nick Martinez allowed seven runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings Wednesday as his bid for the starting rotation took another hit, but minor-leaguer Jason Martinson and outfielder Jared Hoying helped the Rangers rally for a 12-11 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
Martinez said that he was pleased that he was able to get ahead of most hitters, but he said that he didn’t have a good put-away pitch. Indians pitchers were able to extend at-bats and eventually get a pitch they could handle.
“No one likes giving up runs,” Martinez said.
“I thought he did a good job getting two strikes on people, but he couldn’t quite get the location for his put-away pitches,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I thought in the first inning early he had a good change-up. But it seemed to get away from him a little bit in the second.”
Carlos Gomez had another productive game, collecting a single in his only at-bat, scoring twice and driving in a run with a sacrifice fly. The projected starting center fielder and leadoff man is batting .381 this spring. Martinson, a Birdville High School graduate who hit 12 homers last year for Washington’s Triple A team, hit a three-run homer in the seventh and doubled in the eighth to give the Rangers an 11-10 lead that the Indians erased with a two-out, two-strike homer in the ninth. But Hoying delivered a walk-off single to end it.
How Rangers hitters fared: Carlos Gomez scored each time he reached base, in the first inning after a leadoff single and in the third after he was hit by a pitch. ... Joey Gallo collected a double off Trevor Bauer and just missed a home run in the fifth inning before striking out.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez couldn’t get through the third inning after the Indians got him for a run on four hits in the first inning and six runs on five hits over the next two innings. ... Dario Alvarez, a lefty still vying for the Opening Day roster, tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings but left with two on after a single and a walk.
Cleveland
133
102
001
—
11
Texas
101
302
311
—
12
Cleveland ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
B.Guyer lf
3
2
2
2
C.Gomez cf
1
2
1
1
Armndrz lf
1
0
0
0
Taveras cf
2
1
0
0
Y.Gomes c
4
1
3
1
Sh.Choo rf
3
0
2
0
G.Qiroz c
2
0
0
0
J.Hying rf
3
0
2
2
Shaffer dh
5
2
2
1
N.Mzara dh
4
0
0
0
B.Zmmer rf
5
0
2
1
Y.Perez pr
0
1
0
0
Clbello 1b
3
2
1
0
M.Npoli 1b
2
0
0
1
J.Sever 1b
1
0
0
0
R.Gzman 1b
2
1
2
0
Urshela 3b
2
1
2
1
J.Gallo lf
3
1
1
0
O.Vldez pr
1
0
0
0
C.Pello lf
2
1
1
0
G.Allen cf
5
2
1
1
Mddbrks 3b
3
1
2
0
Rdrguez 2b
2
0
1
2
Mrtnson pr
2
2
2
4
A.Mguel pr
1
0
0
0
Rbinson 2b
3
1
1
0
Gnzalez ss
3
0
0
0
Yrzarri 2b
1
0
0
0
Stamets ph
2
1
1
1
Jimenez c
2
0
0
0
T.Frbes pr
0
1
0
0
B.Hayes c
1
0
0
0
Bernier ss
3
0
2
2
L.Marte pr
2
0
0
0
Totals 40
11
15
10
Totals 39
12
16
10
E—Colabello (2), Paulino (1), Miguel (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB—Cleveland 9, Texas 10. 2B—Zimmer (5), Urshela (1), Allen (3), Rodriguez (3), Guzman (2), Gallo (1), Martinson (1). HR—Gomes (2), Shaffer (3), Stamets (2), Martinson (2). SB—Zimmer (2), Taveras (1). CS—Robinson (3). SF—Urshela (1), Gomez (1), Napoli (1).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bauer
4 2/3
7
5
4
0
5
Head
1 1/3
3
2
2
1
3
Allen BS, 0-1
1
3
3
3
2
1
Shaw
1
2
1
1
1
2
Clevinger L, 2-1
1/3
1
1
1
1
1
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Martinez
2 2/3
9
7
7
1
2
Chapman
2/3
1
1
1
0
1
Alvarez
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
1
Dragmire
1 1/3
3
2
2
1
3
Bass
2
0
0
0
0
2
Slack W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
1
1
1
1
0
0
HBP—by—Bauer (Gomez), Chapman (Guyer), Dragmire (Armendariz), Slack (Urshela). WP—Bauer, Head. T—3:40. A—6,567.
