Competition for Rangers rotation starting to pick up

The candidates vying for a spot in the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation have been at spring training for nearly a month, if not longer.
They’ve thrown bullpen sessions, live batting practice, scrimmages, B games and Cactus League games. They’ve also seen another rotation spot open, though Andrew Cashner doesn’t expect to need a seat-warmer very long.
But it’s another chance for one of them to make the Opening Day roster, and the time has come for all of them to shift into high gear.
A.J. Griffin did so Saturday, tossing four scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox, and Eddie Gamboa showed reasonably well across the valley against the Oakland A’s.
Mike Hauschild was on the mound Sunday against the White Sox in his latest bid. Dillon Gee goes Monday night against the San Francisco Giants.
Just when spring training feels like it has slowed to a stop, it’s go time for the rotation candidates.
“You should be in a spot now where there’s a full complement of pitches and you’re able to compete with all of them,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Not completely dialed in, but dialed in enough to throw strikes and compete.
“The significant part when you get down close to when you start the season is having your guys stretched out enough so you can get them in play. We have options. I still like the competitive side of it. Some guys need to continue to show us some things to kind of put a foot down and show us what they can do and make us want to put you in those spots.”
Some guys need to continue to show us some things to kind of put a foot down and show us what they can do and make us want to put you in those spots.
Manager Jeff Banister
Banister said that Griffin showed something Saturday, when he allowed two hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. The outing wasn’t just Griffin’s best of the spring — by a long shot — but also the best by a Rangers starter.
Hauschild matched Griffin — four scoreless innings on two hits — but his pitching line wasn’t as clean. He hit one and walked one, and at one point missed the strike zone on 8 of 10 pitches.
Griffin said that he was able to put his fastball where he wanted it, which made his changeup and curveball more effective. Griffin worked ahead to almost all of the hitters he faced, a necessity for any pitcher’s success but especially so for Griffin.
Despite the quality outing, Griffin wouldn’t call it a statement performance.
“I went after guys,” he said. “I just tried to pound the zone and get ahead. Good things happen when you do that. I don’t know about a statement, but, yeah, you hear the little things going on. I wanted to go out there and execute and pitch my game as well as I could.”
Banister named four other candidates Sunday morning — Hauschild, Gamboa, Nick Martinez and Chi Chi Gonzalez. He has mentioned Gee, the Cleburne native who has recovered from off-season surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, multiple times previously.
The Rangers’ decision-makers aren’t just looking at the final line score. They are considering how well pitches are moving and if a pitcher is working through a mechanical tweak. They understand that nobody is close to perfect in spring training.
2 Hits allowed in four innings each by A.J. Griffin and Mike Hauschild in starts Saturday and Sunday
While the stuff might not be there yet, the will to compete should always be there.
“You can have hiccups in an inning,” Banister said. “It’s how you come back and respond and compete.”
Hauschild ran into trouble in the second inning after plunking and walking consecutive batters with one out, but a second straight inning-ending double play prevented any damage.
A Rule 5 pick who is seeking his major-league debut, Hauschild has impressed with the movement on his pitches and by the way he attacks the strike zone. He posted solid numbers in the minors the past two seasons, yet didn’t get a call-up from the Houston Astros.
The Rule 5 draft, which comes with a spot on the 40-man roster, and the injury woes of Cashner and Tyson Ross, who isn’t expected back until mid-May, have given Hauschild his first chance.
“I’m just trying to get ahead of guys and let the defense work,” he said. “I’m just trying not to think about anything. If I can help, they’ll keep me. If not, I’ll go back [to the Astros]. I’m just trying to show them what I can do and go from there.”
It’s go time for all candidates for the Rangers’ rotation.
