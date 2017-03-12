Hauschild, power bats deliver as Rangers top White Sox

Mike Hauschild scattered two singles over four scoreless innings, and Cesar Puello, Will Middlebrooks and Drew Robinson went deep as the Texas Rangers overcame a furious Chicago White Sox rally for a 10-8 victory at Camelback Ranch.
Hauschild, bidding for the Rangers’ rotation, struck out three, walked one and hit one while unofficially throwing 55 pitches. He left with a 1-0 lead that was stretched by two runs in the fifth and by Robinson’s team-high third homer in the sixth.
Tyler Wagner, though, found trouble after a scoreless fifth, and two minor-league fill-ins couldn’t stop the White Sox’s rally.
How Rangers hitters fared: Bench candidate Drew Robinson, starting in center field, connected for a two-run homer in the sixth and also had a double in the second. ... Delino DeShields had two singles, stole a base and scored three times. ... Nomar Mazara drove in two runs with a double in the first and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. ... Will Middlebrooks got the Rangers’ comeback started with a two-run homer in the seventh, and Cesar Puello’s three-run blast gave the Rangers the lead.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Mike Hauschild benefited from inning-ending double plays in the first and second en route to four scoreless innings. He said that the fourth inning, his only 1-2-3 frame, was the best he had felt all spring. He and A.J. Griffin have edged ahead in the race to fill out the Rangers’ rotation. ... Tyler Wagner worked a scoreless fifth inning before the wheels came off in the sixth. He was charged with half of the White Sox’s eight runs in the inning. ... R.J. Alvarez tossed two scoreless innings for the save.
