Hauschild, power bats deliver as Rangers top White Sox

2:05 Mike Hauschild pleased with latest audition for Rangers rotation Pause

2:29 Barbershop talk about Tony Romo with former Cowboys S Larry Brown

0:55 Rangers Andrew Cashner optimistic after exam

1:15 Dirk's bobblehead is a hot item

2:50 Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield gets tackled by cops in dashcam video

1:51 Mansfield Timberview rallies to win 5A boys basketball title

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns

1:32 TCU's Dixon on Big 12 tourney run, likely NIT bid