Injury should mean more WBC time for Rangers’ Chirinos

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns Pause

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

1:51 Mansfield Timberview rallies to win 5A boys basketball title

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 SUV catches fire on I-30 in Dallas

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods