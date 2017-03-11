Rangers can’t hold back A’s late

The Athletics scored four runs in the final three innings, including the game-winning run in the ninth on Max Shrock’s ground-rule double that scored Matt Chapman with no outs to beat the Rangers 8-7 Saturday afternoon at Hohokam Stadium.
First pitch @Athletics #davesdoubleheader pic.twitter.com/lsp95T9Ciw— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) March 11, 2017
How Rangers pitchers fared: Eddie Gamboa allowed three runs on eight hits in four innings, including a two-run homer to Ryon Healy in the first. Four of the hits came in the first inning. Gamboa struck out three and walked none. Anthony Bass allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the fifth inning. Tony Barnette walked one and struck out one in a scoreless sixth. Brady Dragmire surrendered a run on two hits and two walks in a 1 1/3 innings.
Boom Walk off!!!! #DavesDoubleheader Great start to doubleheader pic.twitter.com/wxSbEQWgtM— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) March 11, 2017
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields reached on an error, stole second and scored on Drew Robinson’s single to right to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the first. Ryan Rua’s bases-loaded single in the fifth scored two runs to tie it at 4-4. Robinson, Will Middlebrooks and Hanser Alberto each had two hits. Middlebrooks tripled and scored on Jared Hoying’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. Minor leaguers Ronald Guzman, Juremi Profar and Andy Ibanez each had doubles.
Notables: Catcher Brett Hayes picked off Khris Davis at second base for the final out of the first inning. Moments before, Gamboa tried to pick Davis off but his throw went into center field. Davis didn’t notice it soon enough and couldn’t advance ... After walking eight batters Friday against the Dodgers, the Rangers walked six Athletics in one split squad. Rangers’ pitchers in the split squad game against the White Sox Saturday walked none.
