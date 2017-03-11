Rangers seeing growth, improvement from Gallo

The World Baseball Classic and the extra week of spring training have teamed up to give every young player on the Texas Rangers’ spring roster all he could ever want: Playing time.
As long as Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar are away from camp, Joey Gallo will see plenty of action at third base and in left field. He’s already seen more than his fare share.
Gallo played in his 11th Cactus League game Saturday, starting at third base against the Chicago White Sox. Only Ronald Guzman, Jared Hoying and Drew Robinson have play more often, and only Ryan Rua has logged more at-bats.
The results might not be showing up in the statistics, though he collected a two-run single to lift the .130 batting average he took into the game. He also entered the game tied for the team lead in home runs (two) and walks (five).
But he and the Rangers are seeing another kind of results.
Gallo is a better player than he was last spring and last fall. He has matured. He is more aware of who he is as a hitter and what pitchers are doing to get him out.
He might not win a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he is winning the confidence of others that he’s is on the right track to the majors.
“We’ve been talking about that all spring long,” manager Jeff Banister said. “His competitive nature is more streamlined and more focused. The negatives don’t linger on. He’s able to move on and continue to compete.
“These days are challenging. We’re putting them though skill work, some extra cage work. They’ve got a full day of work done before they ever get to a field. Joey understands that process. He’s been through it, is embracing it, and knows that in the end this is what’s going to help him going forward.”
A shining example came Friday night, when Gallo struck out in his first two at-bats but decided to take a third crack at it rather than taking the option he had been given to exit the game.
He drove a fastball out to right-center field in the extra at-bat, gaining some positive reinforcement that the work he is doing is paying off, and the confidence to stick to it.
Gallo, 23, said that he and assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore are working each day to get his hands more involved in his swing. Gallo has opened his stance slightly, and feels now that all the parts in his swing are properly aligned.
“I’m very happy,” Gallo said. “I feel good at the plate. I’m taking good swings and I’m having good at-bats. Not only on the field am I making adjustments, but my maturity and my approach to the game. I come to the field every day to do something and not just go through the motions, which sometimes you have a tendency to do. Everything I do, I want to get better from and learn from. I hope I’ve shown that so far.”
Gallo’s goal Saturday was show up early and spend time lifting weights before heading to the cages with Mashore to keep the feel with his swing. On the field, he wanted to reacquaint himself with third base ahead of the game.
He is dedicated to his routine more than ever, and he continues to feel more and more at ease around the players he hopes become his teammates in the major leagues. The Rangers continue to believe that Gallo can meet the expectations set upon him.
Those are lofty expectations — 40-homer potential — and the tools are there.
“We’re happy that he’s happy,” Mashore said. “He’s more aware of what he’s trying to do, and it’s more consistent. All of us around see it. It’s not a lack of talent. At the end of the day, everything that comes his way, good for him. I don’t want to put any limitations on him, but at the same time I don’t put a ton of expectations other than come in and work and see what happens every day.”
Many expect that Gallo will be sent to Triple A Round Rock to start the season and earn a promotion by getting off to a hot start. If scouts and coaches believe he can make a positive impact in the majors, the Rangers will go get him.
Gallo started fast last year before an injury derailed him, but he hit upon his return, too. His 2016 totals at Triple A — .240 average, 25 home runs and 150 strikeouts in 359 at-bats — include a second half in which he struck out in half his at-bats and batted only .222. He went only 1 for 25 in the majors last season.
But he’s a better player now than he was then. He sees it, and the Rangers’ coaches see it, too. And, thanks to the WBC, they’ve seen a lot of it.
“I think I’ve shown that so far,” Gallo said. “I’m here to improve and I’m here to do what I can.”
Up next
vs. White Sox, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Glendale, Ariz.
Rangers probable pitchers: RHP Mike Hauschild, RHP Tyler Wagner, LHP Wesley Wright, RHP R.J. Alvarez
White Sox probable pitchers: RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Tyler Danish, RHP Zach Putnam, LHP Cory Luebke, RHP Zack Burdi
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
