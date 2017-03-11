Griffin’s arm, Gallo’s bat help Rangers snap spring skid

Right-hander A.J. Griffin delivered the best start by a Texas Rangers pitcher this spring, allowing two hits in four scoreless innings, and Joey Gallo delivered a two-out two-run single in the third inning en route to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
The Rangers hadn’t won since March 3 and are only 3-10-1 in Cactus League play.
Griffin said that he pitched inside more, threw more changeups and had a better curveball than he’s had all season. He needed only 46 pitches to record 12 outs, four of which were via the strikeout.
Elvis Andrus made his spring debut, playing shortstop. He went 0 for 3 at the plate but said the day was a success because he had no pain in the area where he had a sports hernia.
“That was my goal today,” Andrus said. “Now, I need to build every day. It’s always good to get back on the field.”
How Rangers hitters fared: Mike Napoli, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo collected three straight two-out singles in the third inning as the Rangers scored three times. ... Napoli’s chopper scored Carlos Gomez from third after his second double. Gallo’s single drove in two and came off a left-hander. ... Elvis Andrus went 0 for 3 in his first game of the spring.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin dazzled over four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. ... He got help from his battery mate as Jose Trevino made nice plays to end the second and third innings. ... Keone Kela tossed another scoreless spring inning, and Matt Bush pitched around a two-out double for a scoreless inning in his spring debut. ... The shutout bid disappeared in the ninth as a two-out error behind Jeremy Jeffress extended the inning and led to a run. ... Rangers pitchers did not walk a batter.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Chicago
000
000
001
—
0
Texas
003
000
20x
—
5
Chicago ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Bourjos cf
3
0
1
0
C.Gomez cf
3
1
2
0
A.Engel cf
1
0
0
0
Hineman pr
2
1
1
0
Cabrera lf
3
0
0
0
E.Andrs ss
3
0
0
0
C.Asche lf
1
0
1
0
L.Marte ss
1
0
0
0
J.Abreu dh
2
0
1
0
Sh.Choo rf
2
1
0
0
N.Basto ph
2
0
1
0
Y.Perez rf
1
0
0
1
Dlmnico 3b
4
0
0
0
M.Npoli 1b
3
1
1
1
Dvidson 1b
3
0
0
0
Pr.Beck 1b
1
0
1
1
D.Hayes 1b
1
0
0
0
N.Mzara lf
3
0
2
0
Sladino ss
3
0
2
0
M.Lipka lf
1
0
0
0
L.Grcia ss
1
1
0
0
J.Gallo 3b
3
0
1
2
Liriano rf
3
0
0
0
J.Mrgan 3b
0
0
0
0
W.Grcia rf
1
0
1
0
J.Loney dh
4
0
1
0
Ro.Pena c
3
0
0
0
Bernier 2b
3
0
0
0
Gnzalez c
1
0
1
1
Altmann 2b
1
0
0
0
Sanchez 2b
4
0
0
0
Trevino c
2
0
1
0
Jimenez c
2
1
1
0
Totals 36
1
8
1
Totals 35
5
11
5
E—Gallo (1), Altmann (1). LOB—Chicago 8, Texas 8. 2B—Asche (2), Abreu (2), Saladino (1), Gomez 2 (3), Heineman (1), Beck (1). CS—Saladino (1).
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Covey L, 1-1
2 2/3
5
3
3
1
2
Bummer
1/3
2
0
0
0
0
Beck
2
0
0
0
0
4
Purke
1
0
0
0
0
1
Smith
1
4
2
2
0
1
Minaya
1
0
0
0
0
1
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Griffin W, 1-1
4
2
0
0
0
4
Alvarez H, 1
2
2
0
0
0
0
Kela H, 1
1
1
0
0
0
3
Bush
1
1
0
0
0
1
Jeffress
1
2
1
0
0
0
HBP—by—Smith (Morgan). WP—Beck. Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Mike Cascioppo. T—2:46. A—4,879
