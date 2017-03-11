Confident Nick Martinez unfazed by rough night against Dodgers

Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez feels good on the mound and confident with his stuff.
But the results haven’t been kind of late for Martinez, who was tagged for six runs on five hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings Friday against the Dodgers. It wasn’t pretty for Cole Hamels either Friday night. After starting the spring with two scoreless innings, Martinez has allowed eight runs on 10 hits in his last 3 2/3.
“This is the most confident I have ever been,” said Martinez, who his fighting to earn the fifth spot in the rotation. “The results aren’t there but my body, my mindset, the way the ball is coming out of my hand ... I’m as confident as I’ve ever been. The results just aren’t there.”
Of course, eventually this spring the results will need to show up if Martinez hopes to be on the major league staff when camp breaks.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “I’m confident they will get there.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
