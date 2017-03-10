Dodgers pound Rangers’ pitching early, often

The Rangers lost another Cactus League game Friday night, this time to the Dodgers 12-2 at Camelback Ranch. Cole Hamels made his first start of the spring and it wasn’t pretty. He retired one batter before being replaced after 25 pitches.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels retired one batter in the first inning and was pulled after 25 pitches, which included two, two-run homers, a double and a two walks. It wasn’t any better for Nick Martinez, who started the second inning. He allowed a two-run homer, also to Yasiel Puig. He was pulled with two outs in the third and was charged with six runs on five hits and two walks. Minor league pitchers Anthony Carter and Austin Bibens-Dirkx took mop-up duty early. Carter got the Rangers out of the first but Bibens-Dirkx was tagged for a run before ending the third for Martinez.
What happened in the first inning, you ask? @YasielPuig and Franklin Gutierrez happened. #DodgersST pic.twitter.com/x2zKRh3OA2— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2017
It's @YasielPuig's world.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2017
We're just living in it.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/IfDX5s7rZr
Tanner Scheppers walked two and struck out one in a scoreless fifth inning. Jose Leclerc walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh.
How Rangers hitters fared: Joey Gallo homered for the second this spring. His two-run shot to right-center field were the only runs for the Rangers. Ryan Rua had two of the Rangers’ five hits.
At least the weather is perfect.— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 11, 2017
End 3: Dodgers 10, Rangers 0. #RangersST pic.twitter.com/SoOU9ZzNHu
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments