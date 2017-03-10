Dillon Gee proving to be viable option in Rangers’ rotation

Dillon Gee could turn out to be the dark horse of the Rangers’ starting rotation.
Gee, who attended Cleburne High School, has put together a solid spring and suddenly appears to be one of the club’s better options as a fourth or fifth starter. Especially with the current health status of Andrew Cashner, who was expected to solidify the fourth starter spot. Cashner has been battling upper right biceps soreness through much of camp and has still yet to move beyond long toss. He saw Dr. Gregory Pearl, a vascular specialist in Dallas, on Friday and received an injection. The Rangers expect Cashner to resume a throwing program on Saturday but his timetable to return seems to be in doubt.
Gee signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in January with the goal of earning a spot in the rotation or a long man role. He’s allowed a run in four innings this spring.
“I’m here to compete for a spot on the team. But the biggest hurdle is proving that I’m healthy. I think I’ve done. I’m throwing the ball well,” said Gee, who held Venezuela scoreless in an exhibition game Thursday. (Those stats aren’t kept as part of the spring training numbers.) “The changeup and curve have really been sharp and that’s encouraging. I’m not a gas guy. I keep guys off-balance and locate.”
