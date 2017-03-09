Rangers take it on the chin from familiar faces and Team Venezuela

If there’s a silver lining, a couple of the opponents hitters had good days and that’s good for the Rangers in the long run. Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos each had singles in Team Venezuela’s 6-3 win over the Rangers at Surprise Stadium Thursday afternoon.
Reppin' the homeland. #WBC2017 #RangersST pic.twitter.com/92uyp20seQ— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 9, 2017
How Rangers pitchers fared: Chi Chi Gonzalez retired the side in order in the first and then struggled to record an out in the second. Team Venezuela collected six hits and chased Gonzalez with one out in the inning trailing 5-0. Carlos Gonzalez led off the inning with a homer.
Dillon Gee pitched two perfect innings and Wesley Wright followed with two scoreless innings. Both Gee and Wright threw 20 pitches. R.J. Alvarez allowed a run on two hits with a strikeout.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers offense continued to sputter. Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua are the only starters who collected hits. The other three came off the bench in Travis Snider and Delino DeShields and Will Middlebrooks, who each had hits in the ninth. Middlebrooks’ two-run double was one of only two extra-base hits for the Rangers. Rua’s homer in the second inning pulled the Rangers to within 5-1.
March 9, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments