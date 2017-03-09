Rangers considering alternatives after Cashner setback

The candidates for the fifth and final spot in the Texas Rangers’ rotation are now also candidates to be the No. 4 starter.
Andrew Cashner has more soreness in his right biceps and has been shut down after reaching 120 feet in his throwing program. He is likely to undergo another MRI exam and visit team orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister.
Pitching coach Doug Brocail said that Cashner, the former TCU star and a native Texan, will not be ready to start the season. He had not built up enough arm strength to be ready to start the Rangers’ fourth game April 7, and essentially will have to start his throwing program from scratch.
That gives a large group of hopefuls an opportunity to be on the Opening Day roster. And then there’s Colby Lewis, who remains a free agent and has been discussed by Rangers brass.
For now, it’s up to as many as seven pitchers to make their case.
“We always consider those factors,” manager Jeff Banister said. “That’s why you see the number of guys in camp who continue to be stretched out. We feel like if we need to go down that road we have some options.”
One of the primary options, Chi Chi Gonzalez, pitched Thursday as the Rangers helped Venezuela warm up for the World Baseball Classic. He set down the side in order in the first inning on three grounders to second base, including one from two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera.
But Venezuela responded with six straight hits in the second, beginning with a long home run by All-Star Carlos Gonzalez and including singles by Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos, and the Rangers lifted their 2013 first-round pick after he retired the seventh batter.
“I was still attacking, but I was just leaving balls up higher,” Gonzalez said. “It’s an easy fix, just finishing my pitches more. Also, I needed to pick up on their aggressiveness sooner. I just kept feeding them fastballs. A team like that, they’ll adjust. They adjusted to me, and I didn’t adjust to them.”
A.J. Griffin, the fifth starter to open last season, and Mike Hauschild, the Rule 5 pick, are also in the mix along with Nick Martinez, who won rotation spots in 2014 and 2015. Cleburne native Dillon Gee, knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa and Tyler Wagner, who tossed two scoreless innings Thursday in a B game, are also vying for the rotation.
Gee worked two perfect innings against Venezuela, and Hauschild recovered from a messy outing last week to throw two perfect innings Tuesday against Colorado.
His status as a Rule 5 player, who must remain on the 25-man roster all season or risk being returned to the team that lost him, could work in his favor. Also in his favor? The Rangers like him.
“I’ve been impressed with what we’ve seen so far,” Banister said. “You look at the quality of pitch, the movement of pitch ... all the factors have been impressive. Nothing he throws is straight.”
Martinez will throw four innings Friday night after Cole Hamels tosses two innings in his Cactus League debut. Gamboa is likely to start one of the two split-squad games the Rangers are scheduled to play Saturday.
Cashner’s return hasn’t been determined, but he has been shut down for at least a few days as the Rangers’ medical staff checks to see if they missed something last week or if a new injury has developed.
They believe the injury is related more to the biceps muscle than the tendon.
Cashner was signed in November to a one-year, $10 million deal to be the No. 4 starter behind Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish and Martin Perez. Tyson Ross was signed to be in the rotation, too, but he isn’t expected to be ready until May.
Brocail said that he would like to open the season with a five-man rotation rather than take advantage of multiple early-April off days that could allow the Rangers to work with a four-man rotation until their 11th game.
“Here’s the problem with that,” Brocail said. “Do you want to run Cole Hamels and Darvish and Perez out there and pile up the innings early? Or do you want a fourth and fifth that can take some of those innings so we can stretch it out later in the season?”
3.21 Colby Lewis’ ERA through 15 starts last season before missing two months with a lat injury
Lewis, 37, has a track record of eating innings. He announced last month that he was moving on from the Rangers after they wouldn’t offer him a major league contract, but he was not retiring.
He was in the hunt for his first career All-Star appearance last season before a strained lat muscle in June. He struggled upon his return in September, going 0-4 with a 6.38 ERA and then bowing out after only two innings and five runs in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.
The Rangers aren’t sure if Lewis has continued to train for a season, but they haven’t ruled him out as a possibility to take Cashner’s spot. He said via text message that he is throwing off and on but could be ready by the Rangers’ fourth game.
For now, it’s up to as many as seven pitchers to make their case for what is now two rotation spots.
“It means these kids have to help us make up our minds who we are going to leave camp with,” Brocail said. “I don’t see any way Cash will be ready by Opening Day. We have some work to do. We have to decide what direction we’re going and who gets the innings. We have a lot of camp left. That’s good.”
Up next
vs. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m., Glendale, Ariz.
Rangers probable pitchers: LHP Cole Hamels, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Tanner Scheppers, RHP Jose Leclerc
Dodgers probable pitchers: RHP Brandon McCarthy, LHP Julio Urias
Venezuela
050
000
010
—
6
Texas
010
000
003
—
4
Venezuela ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Incarte cf
4
0
0
1
C.Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
Apricio cf
1
0
0
0
DShelds cf
2
1
1
0
Herrera lf
3
0
0
0
Sh.Choo dh
1
0
0
0
Sanchez lf
1
0
0
0
Mddbrks ph
2
0
1
3
Cabrera dh
3
0
0
0
N.Mzara rf
2
0
0
0
J.Altve ph
1
1
1
0
T.Snder rf
2
0
1
0
Gnzalez rf
3
1
1
1
M.Npoli 1b
2
0
0
0
Al.Bell rf
1
0
0
0
J.Loney 1b
2
0
0
0
Ro.Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
J.Gallo 3b
2
0
1
0
M.Prado 3b
3
1
2
0
J.Mrgan pr
1
0
0
0
Solarte 3b
1
0
1
1
Rya.Rua lf
3
1
1
1
H.Perez 1b
4
1
2
1
C.Pello lf
1
0
0
0
Chrinos c
3
1
1
1
B.Hayes c
2
0
0
0
J.Flres c
1
0
0
0
S.Lerud c
0
1
0
0
Escobar ss
3
0
1
1
Bernier 2b
3
0
0
0
Hrnndez ss
1
0
0
0
Altmann 2b
0
1
0
0
Alberto ss
1
0
0
0
Rbinson ss
2
0
0
0
Totals 37
6
10
6
Totals 31
4
5
4
DP—Venezuela 0, Texas 1. LOB—Venezuela 4, Texas 8. 2B—Altuve (1), Prado (4), Perez (2), Middlebrooks (3). HR—Gonzalez (1), Rua (2). SB—Perez (1).
Venezuela
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ledezma W, 1-0
2
1
1
1
2
2
Rondon
1
0
0
0
2
0
Bracho
1
0
0
0
0
1
Infante
1
0
0
0
0
1
Castillo
1
1
0
0
0
2
Machado
1
0
0
0
0
1
Martinez
1
1
0
0
0
0
Lopez
2/3
2
3
3
2
0
Carvallo S, 1-1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez L, 0-1
1 1/3
6
5
5
0
0
Reyes
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
Gee
2
0
0
0
0
0
Wright
2
1
0
0
0
2
Alvarez
1
2
1
1
0
1
Claiborne
1
0
0
0
0
2
HBP—by—Ledezma (Choo), Castillo (Lerud). WP—Wright. PB—Chirinos. Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Garrett Patterson. T—2:56. A—3,052
