March 9, 2017 11:05 AM

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus could make spring debut Friday

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus could play in his first spring game Friday, manager Jeff Banister said.

Andrus, who had surgery to repair a sports hernia on Nov. 1, has taken it slow this spring.

“He’s getting really close,” Banister said. “He feels good about it.”

Andrus has played in a few simulated games and run the bases without any discomfort. Banister said if Andrus feels good after Thursday’s workout he’d feel comfortable playing him either Friday or Saturday.

