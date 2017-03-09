Rangers’ Jurickson Profar jammed left middle finger in WBC game

This isn’t exactly the kind of news major league teams want to hear.
Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar was taken out of a World Baseball Classic game Wednesday night with a jammed left middle finger. The Rangers did not know how the injury occurred. He was taken out before the bottom of the seventh inning after a double in which he was thrown out at third base in the sixth. He was 3 for 3 in the game.
Baltimore Orioles orthopedic surgeon Dr. Derek Papp is in Korea with the team and providing the Rangers with updates on Profar’s health.
“We’re aware with the situation with Jurickson,” said manager Jeff Banister, who was watching the game. “We feel comfortable with the reports we’ve got. He was swinging the bat really well. I’d hate to have to take him out.”
Profar has six hits, including a homer and double in three WBC games.
