Patriotism runs deep in the WBC for Rangers’ Jonathan Lucroy

Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is an immensely proud American and he doesn’t hesitate to talk about that pride.
The chance to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic is a great honor, he said, a privilege. Lucroy, along with Sam Dyson, will open the WBC with Team USA against Columbia at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday. Lucroy also played in the 2013 WBC.
“It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling taking the field with ‘USA’ across your chest. It’s something that I’ll never really forget, it gives you goosebumps doing it,” he said.
For Lucroy, it’s about much more than just playing for his country in a worldwide tournament. He has long supported veterans and veteran causes, visited VA hospitals and helped raise funds and awareness while with the Brewers.
Any time you get to go out and represent your country, you’re playing for a cause greater than yourself.
The plight of many veterans hits close to home for Lucroy. A former college roommate and teammate at Louisiana-Lafayette, John Coker Jr., was seriously wounded during an ambush in Afghanistan that killed three team members. Coker, a member of the Oklahoma National Guard, struggled to walk and suffers from arthritis and fibromyalgia as well as PTSD, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Lucroy and Coker took an Honor Flight with veterans of World War II and the Korean War in 2014, a day that still shapes Lucroy’s patriotism. The Honor Flights provide free one-day trips for veterans to visit monuments and memorials in Washington D.C.
“I take being an American very serious, it’s a privilege and an honor to live in our country,” said Lucroy, who has chaperoned other Honor Flights. “There are so many less fortunate people across the world in other countries. A lot of people here don’t realize how good we have it. I take it very serious and its a huge honor for me to be able to put on a Team USA jersey.”
Rangers in the WBC
USA: Jonathan Lucroy, Sam Dyson
Netherlands: Jurickson Profar
Dominican Republic: Adrian Beltre
Venezuela: Martin Perez, Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor
Puerto Rico: Alex Claudio
For Lucroy, putting on that American jersey means he’s representing his fellow Americans and those that sacrificed greatly for our way of life. It’s a pride, he says, is equally powerful for others playing for their native country.
“Any time you get to go out and represent your country, you’re playing for a cause greater than yourself,” he said. “That goes for all the players across the WBC, not just myself or Team USA, it goes for everyone. You’re representing your entire country and what they stand for. To me, that’s what our soldiers do across the ocean, they’re representing us, protecting our interests, protecting our safety and protecting us in other countries. I take it very seriously and it’s a huge honor. It gives you goosebumps thinking about it.”
Lucroy isn’t concerned about missing spring training time in Surprise. Not only was he out here before just about everybody, but he made a concerted effort to get extra work in during the first three weeks.
“I feel pretty good about where I’m at right now,” he said. “It was just more [about] getting to know [pitchers] better. Coming in last year and being traded over, I had two months in here, I wasn’t able to get quite the feel of guys that I’d like. Now I feel like I have a lot better handle on what guys like to do, their repertoires. I also get a feel for the clubhouse and the guys in here and get to know them a lot better.”
The WBC also helps break up the monotony of spring training. Players go from lazy, afternoon exhibition games in front of several thousand sun-bathing fans to a sold out playoff-like atmosphere. Lucroy said Team USA’s second game against the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday is already sold out.
“It’s going to be an insane environment. Those are the kind of environments you live to play for as a player, that playoff-type environment,” he said. “I know having been in several of them, it’s something that you can’t replicate anywhere else.”
In 2013, Team USA was eliminated in the second round and Lucroy only missed two weeks of spring camp. This year, the compressed schedule has major league participants back in their respective camps by March 23.
“I’ll still have five to six days to get back in the swing of things with the Rangers,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. It’s going to definitely be a treat and a privilege to be able to go and take part in that.”
