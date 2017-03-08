Texas Rangers

March 8, 2017 1:02 PM

2 more schools join Rangers’ University Days lineup

By Tom Johanningmeier

tjohanningmeier@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers’ University Days will feature 11 schools in 2017, the club announced Wednesday.

Oklahoma and Arkansas join Baylor, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas and UT Arlington. The universities will receive discounted tickets for students and alumni for their “game day” at Globe Life Park. The tickets also include a Rangers cap in the school’s colors.

To receive the caps, tickets must be purchased through texasrangers.com/udays.

Here is the schedule:

Texas Tech: May 12 vs. Oakland

Oklahoma: May 30 vs. Tampa Bay

North Texas: June 2 vs. Houston

SMU: June 4 vs. Houston

Baylor: June 16 vs. Seattle

Oklahoma State: July 3 vs. Boston

TCU: July 5 vs. Boston

Texas: July 8 vs. Los Angeles

Texas A&M: July 28 vs. Baltimore

Arkansas: July 29 vs. Baltimore

UT Arlington: Sept. 13 vs. Seattle

