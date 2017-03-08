2 more schools join Rangers’ University Days lineup

The Texas Rangers’ University Days will feature 11 schools in 2017, the club announced Wednesday.
Oklahoma and Arkansas join Baylor, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas and UT Arlington. The universities will receive discounted tickets for students and alumni for their “game day” at Globe Life Park. The tickets also include a Rangers cap in the school’s colors.
To receive the caps, tickets must be purchased through texasrangers.com/udays.
Here is the schedule:
Texas Tech: May 12 vs. Oakland
Oklahoma: May 30 vs. Tampa Bay
North Texas: June 2 vs. Houston
SMU: June 4 vs. Houston
Baylor: June 16 vs. Seattle
Oklahoma State: July 3 vs. Boston
TCU: July 5 vs. Boston
Texas: July 8 vs. Los Angeles
Texas A&M: July 28 vs. Baltimore
Arkansas: July 29 vs. Baltimore
UT Arlington: Sept. 13 vs. Seattle
