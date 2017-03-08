Rangers’ AL West hopes could hinge on WBC-bound Martin Perez

The team that the Texas Rangers will face in a Thursday afternoon exhibition doesn’t play in the Cactus League, though many of those playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic do.
Three of the players are Rangers — their top home run hitter in 2016 (Rougned Odor), their 2016 Opening Day catcher (Robinson Chirinos) and the starting pitcher (Martin Perez) many agree will make or break their chances at a third straight American League West title.
That’s quite a load for most pitchers, especially one who has only successfully navigated one full major-league season. Perez accomplished that career-first last season, which was filled with ups and downs.
But the biggest up was that his first full season back from Tommy John surgery ended without him missing a single start. That, a few tweaks for 2017 and his spot as his home country’s No. 2 starting pitcher have Perez’s confidence at an all-time high.
Ask him, and he will tell anyone listening that there’s no need to worry about him this season.
I feel I’m going to have a good year and I’m going to help the team a lot. It’s time to put everything together and do what the people have waited for from me.
Martin Perez
“I feel I’m going to have a good year and I’m going to help the team a lot,” Perez said. “We grow up every day and we learn every day. It’s time to put everything together and do what the people have waited for from me.”
The Rangers were off Wednesday for the first time this spring as Major League Baseball resets for the WBC. Eight Rangers players are spread across the globe, with Jurickson Profar again guiding the Netherlands to a victory early Wednesday in Korea.
Adrian Beltre and his strained left calf were scheduled to depart late Tuesday to join the Dominican Republic team in Miami, where Jonathan Lucroy and Sam Dyson are prepping with Team USA. Alex Claudio has joined Puerto Rico.
Perez will pitch Saturday for Venezuela as its No. 2 starter behind Seattle Mariners ace and former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez. Perez said on Monday, after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a B game, that he’s ready to go.
That’s not just for Venezuela but for the Rangers, too.
Pitching coach Doug Brocail has put Perez in a more athletic position during his delivery, both from the full windup and the stretch, rather than throwing with no tilt at the waist. The tweak should take less stress off Perez’s back and shoulder, allow him to keep his front shoulder closed and stay on top of the ball, and help with the depth of his curveball.
“It was easy for me,” he said.
Perez said that the new mechanics are similar to his mechanics as a 17- and 18-year-old. The curveball isn’t his best off-speed pitch — the changeup is — but he’s confident in it and believes it will help him record more strikeouts than the 103 he had in 2016 in a career-high 198 2/3 innings.
The results through three spring outings have left Brocail more than pleased.
“I didn’t expect it to be this good this early,” Brocail said. “We know the curve doesn’t have a ton of spin rate. It doesn’t need spin rate when you get in that athletic position. Adding that has helped.”
The uncertainty analysts and fans feel with Perez take root in his 2016 numbers. He walked 76 batters, 27 fewer than he struck out, and posted a hefty 1.449 WHIP (walks, hits/inning pitched). In 15 road starts, he posted a 5.78 ERA.
His 4.39 ERA after 33 starts could have been far worse were it not for him allowing only 19 home runs and inducing an MLB-best and club-record 36 groundball double plays.
0.82 Home runs allowed in 2016 by Martin Perez per nine innings, the second-lowest rate in the American League
However, his fastball velocity was up, he posted a 54 percent groundball rate, and left-handed hitters batted an AL-low .176 against him.
While there is no way to measure confidence, Perez has it now more than he ever has because he went through the season without any setbacks with his elbow. Free of worry, he believes the time has arrived for him to take a career jump.
He’ll be on a big stage in the WBC, soaking up the experience and gaining insight from superstar countrymen Hernandez and Miguel Cabrera, among others.
The pieces are in place for Perez to have the best season of his career and make, not break, the success of the Rangers’ rotation as the No. 3 starter behind Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish.
“This is a guy who wants to be in that elite status,” manager Jeff Banister said earlier in camp. “I feel confident that Martin is a better pitcher than he was a year ago.”
Up next
vs. Venezuela, 2:05 p.m. Thursday. Rangers probable pitcher: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez.
